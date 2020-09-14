Jaya Ahsan joins Commonwealth campaign against domestic and sexual violence

At the event, the partners unveiled the first pan-Commonwealth digital portal designed to support governments and civil society in identifying and implementing joint solutions while also providing individuals with concrete actions they can take to support both the campaign and those affected by domestic violence.

Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, said: “I'm pleased to lend my name to the Commonwealth's campaign to stop domestic and sexual violence in the Commonwealth. That violence is a pernicious blight on the ability of women and girls and children everywhere to fulfill their potential. That's why we are saying no more to such violence. No more terror in our homes. No more terror against women, girls, boys [and] children on our streets. Let’s stop it. No more is my pledge.”

Jaya Ahsan said: “I feel proud to join Commonwealth in saying no more to domestic and sexual violence, and a pledge to say no more to domestic violence. For too long, people have said it is a private matter, but it's not. It's a pandemic that destroys lives and cripples the community. For too long, our society has not done enough to resist it.