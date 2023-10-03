Ukraine tensions, budget infighting: another testy week in Washington

The continuing resolution passed by Congress on Saturday night gives the federal government some breathing room, but negotiators have only 45 days to agree on a full spending plan for 2024.

If a budget for the next fiscal year doesn't pass both chambers by midnight on November 17, last week's arbitrations will have been for naught, and the United States will enter a shutdown anyway.

The main sticking points remain the same now as it was before the weekend agreement: a few far-right representatives in the House, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans, want to enact a bare-bones spending plan that the Senate, controlled by Democrats, would almost certainly refuse to pass.