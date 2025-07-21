World's worst air crashes in recent years
The world has witnessed several worst aviation disasters in recent years. Below are details of other fatal crashes, according to Reuters.
2025
Air India plane crash
An Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, with 242 people on board crashed onto a medical college hostel during lunch hour minutes after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad, Gujrat of India on 12 June this year, killing 240 people. A British national of Indian origin, who was in seat 11A, next to an emergency exit, was the sole survivor.
CCTV footage showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge fireball could be seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses. The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters. Air India said 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.
American Airlines plane crash
More than 60 people were killed when an American Airlines, opens new tab regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on 29 January and crashed into the frigid Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
2024
Jeju Air flight crash
Jeju Air international flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29, 2024, killing all 175 passengers and four of the six crew in the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Azerbaijan Airlines international flight J2-8243, an Embraer, opens new tab E190, crashed on 25 December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said in December the plane had been damaged by accidental shooting from the ground in Russia. Moscow has not confirmed this.
JAL plane crash
A Japan Airlines (JAL), opens new tab plane collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on 2 January. All 379 people aboard the JAL plane, an Airbus, opens new tab A350-941 flight, escaped the burning airliner. Five of six crew on the smaller aircraft were killed.
2022
China Eastern Airlines plane crash
A China Eastern Airlines, opens new tab Boeing 737-800 crashed into a mountainous region in the southwestern Guangxi region on March 21, 2022, killing all 132 people on board, in China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.
2020
Iran shot down Ukraine passenger plane
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 on 8 January 2020 shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport, killing all 176 people on board. Iran's civil aviation body blamed a misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator.
2019
Ethiopian Airlines jet crash
A Boeing 737-MAX 8 Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed on 19 March 2019 minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa for Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board. Soon after, the Boeing 737 MAX global fleet was grounded over safety concerns.
2018
Lion Air plane crash
A Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air plane crashed into the Java Sea soon after taking off from Jakarta on 29 October 2018, killing all 189 people on board.
2014
Malaysian Airlines flight shot down
Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam for Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, and was shot down over eastern Ukraine as fighting raged between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. All 298 passengers on board were killed.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. The remains of the Boeing 777 and the 239 people have not been found.