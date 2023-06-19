Blinken may meet Xi during final day of talks in Beijing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened talks with China’s top envoy Monday and could potentially meet President Xi Jinping, on the final day of a trip to Beijing aimed at improving severely strained ties.

The top US diplomat met for seven and a half hours on Sunday with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, more than expected, with the two sides agreeing to keep up communication as they look to avoid all-out conflict.

Neither side has confirmed a meeting between Blinken and Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, whose meeting with President Joe Biden in November in Bali raised cautious hopes for a thaw in the relationship.

But diplomats see a meeting likely with Xi.

Blinken opened the day by meeting China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, whose position in the Communist Party ranks above the foreign minister.