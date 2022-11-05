Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

Iran admitted for the first time on Saturday that it had sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied to its ally before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly denied the claims but on Saturday foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying that drones had been sent to Russia before the invasion began in late February.

"We supplied Russia with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine," the official news agency IRNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

For weeks, Russian forces have rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukraine infrastructure, as a major Ukrainian ground offensive -- propelled by Western arms deliveries -- has pushed Russian troops back in swathes of the country.