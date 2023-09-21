Rupert Murdoch hands leadership of media empire to son Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch will step down as chairman of his media empire, a conservative behemoth that helped shape politics around the world, and hand control to his son Lachlan, Fox Corp. and News Corp. announced Thursday.

The Australian-born 92-year-old, who built a global entertainment and news juggernaut that shaped events from Brexit to the rise of Donald Trump, will shift into an emeritus status at both companies in mid-November, the companies said.

"I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus," Murdoch said in a letter to colleagues, according to a story on Fox News' website.

"Neither excessive pride nor false humility are admirable qualities. But I am truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades, and I owe much to my colleagues."