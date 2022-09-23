At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

An official said the boat was carrying up to 150 people and authorities said that 20 survivors were taken to hospital, potentially leaving many people still unaccounted for.

It also reported that search efforts at sea level were being suspended because of dangerously high waves.

“The number of people found dead has risen to 34,” Syria’s health ministry said in a statement, adding that 20 survivors were being treated in Al-Basel hospital in Tartus and noting that the toll was only provisional.

“Oxygen assistance has been provided to most of the hospitalised people and some of them have been transferred to intensive care,” it added.

Syrian authorities initially reported 15 dead, before revising that figure to 28 and, shortly afterwards, revising up by a further six.

“According to survivors, their boat left Lebanon days ago,” the head of Syrian ports Samer Kbrasli said, adding that “between 120 and 150 people” had been on board before it sank.