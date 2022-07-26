Ukraine calls Europe to action as Russia slashes gas

Russia's state-owned gas company on Monday announced an unexpected, drastic cut in supply to Europe, leading Ukraine to call the West to action over the "gas war".

The gas cuts came amid guarded hope of resuming exports this week of another key commodity -- Ukraine's grain -- under a breakthrough deal that was called into question by a strike by Moscow on the key port of Odessa.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, said it was cutting daily deliveries of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day -- about 20 per cent of the pipeline's capacity -- from Wednesday.

The company said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the "technical condition of the engine".