Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body

Iran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women's rights body over its response to protests triggered by death of Mahsa Amini.

The Islamic republic has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in the street violence, leading to international condemnation and Iran's removal Wednesday from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).