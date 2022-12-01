Royal race row as William, Kate visit US

Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was “really” from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down at Boston’s Logan International Airport on a commercial British Airways flight shortly after 2:00 pm (1900 GMT) for a three-day trip focused on climate change.

However, the start of the visit—which comes after racism claims from William’s brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan—was overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William’s six godmothers.

“Racism has no place in our society,” a spokesman for the royal couple told reporters in Boston.

“These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”