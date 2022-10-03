US defence chief vows to help Taiwan defend itself

Austin was asked by CNN host Fareed Zakaria whether the US military was preparing to send troops to Taiwan in line with Biden's comments, but he declined to answer directly.

"The American military is always prepared to protect our interests and live up to our commitments. I think the president was clear in providing his answers as he responded to a hypothetical question," Austin said.

"But, again, we continue to work to make sure that we have the right capabilities in the right places to ensure that we help our allies maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Washington's "strategic ambiguity" is designed both to ward off a Chinese invasion and to discourage Taiwan from provoking Beijing by formally declaring independence.

Asked if Biden's comments meant a change in that policy, a White House spokesperson said at the time: "The president has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn't changed. That remains true."

During a visit to Japan in May, Biden was asked whether he would commit US troops to Taiwan and he said "yes."

"That's the commitment we made," he added.