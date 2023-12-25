Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of wars

Pope Francis on Sunday kicked off global Christmas celebrations with a call for peace, as Israel's war on Hamas and Russia's invasion of Ukraine cast a shadow over one of the world's favourite holidays.

Children around the globe meanwhile tracked Santa, his reindeer and their present-laden sleigh with the help of www.noradsanta.org, a 3-D interactive website run annually by a joint US-Canadian military monitoring agency.

And revellers the world over donned Santa's red caps for a shot of holiday leisure cheer -- running a city race in Spopje, surfing the waves in Florida, jogging along muddy woods' paths on the outskirts of Paris, dipping in the sea near the port of Dover, soaking with a drink in hand in Lake Geneva.

Having said earlier in the day that he was thinking of people "who are suffering from war -- we are thinking of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine", the pope struck a somber tone during his Christmas Eve mass.

"Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," the pope said.