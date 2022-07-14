Iran says its demands in nuclear talks 'reasonable'

Iran's president said Wednesday his country's demands were "reasonable" during negotiations to restore its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"Iran has always acted completely rationally and put on the table reasonable demands," president Ebrahim Raisi said during a cabinet meeting, according to his official website.

He added that all of Iran's demands were made within the framework of the 2015 agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.