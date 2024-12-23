Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 35

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Sunday that Israeli strikes killed at least 35 Palestinians across the territory, more than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war.

The violence came even as Palestinian groups involved in the fighting said a ceasefire deal was "closer than ever".

Israel has faced growing criticism of its actions during the war, triggered by Hamas's 7 October, 2023 attack, including from rights groups accusing it of "acts of genocide" which the Israeli government strongly denies.

Pope Francis denounced on Sunday the "cruelty" of Israel's bombardment, highlighting the deaths of children and attacks on schools and hospitals in Gaza.

It was his second such comment in as many days, despite Israel's accusing the pontiff of "double standards".

On the ground in Gaza, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said at least 13 people were killed in an air strike on a house in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah belonging to the Abu Samra family.