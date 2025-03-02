Israel announces suspension of entry of supplies into Gaza

Israel announced Sunday that it was suspending the entry of supplies into Gaza, and threatened "consequences" for Hamas if it did not accept a proposal for a temporary extension of the truce in the Palestinian territory.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended," his office said in a statement.

"Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences," the statement added.