Palestinians condemn ‘execution’ at West Bank checkpoint

Palestinian officials Sunday condemned what they labelled the “execution” of a Palestinian man at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, while the army said he was shot during a “violent confrontation”.

The ministry slammed the “heinous execution” of Ahmad Kahla, 45, who was shot dead in the morning by troops near the village of Silwad north of Ramallah.

The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire during a “violent confrontation” in which an unnamed person had “attempted to take hold of one of the soldiers’ weapons”.

The man’s son, Qusai Kahla, told AFP he was in the car with his father when they were stopped at the checkpoint.