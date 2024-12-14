Syrian rebels' one-year-plan to oust Assad

Syria's Islamist-led rebel alliance had been planning the surprise ouster of President Basher al-Assad for a year, an opposition military leader told the Guardian in an interview published Friday.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, which says it has moved away from its roots in Al-Qaeda, has long-controlled a part of northwest Syria.

After being weakened in a 2019 government operation, the group realised the "fundamental problem was the absence of unified leadership and control over battle", Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, an HTS commander and former leader of the group's military wing, told the UK daily.

Correcting those mistakes, HTS began last year preparing for a retaliatory operation dubbed "Deterring Aggression" to oust Assad.

It strengthened its control over opposition groups in the northwest and trained up its own militia, developing a "comprehensive military doctrine".