Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 44

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 44 people on Sunday as Israel's prime minister vowed a "strong response" to a rare salvo of rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled territory.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed almost daily since Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on 18 March, ending a two-month ceasefire that had brought relative calm to the territory.

"The death toll as a result of Israeli air strikes since dawn today is at least 44, including 21 in Khan Yunis," a city in the southern Gaza Strip, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

One strike killed six people on Al-Nakheel Street in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City, where a group had gathered near a bakery, Bassal said. Three children were among the dead, he said.

A Hamas statement called the strike "a deliberate act of child killing" and a "confirmation of the sadistic and barbaric nature of the occupation and its fascist leaders".