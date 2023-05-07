How Turkey's opposition plans to roll back Erdogan's policies

Turkey's opposition alliance has vowed to reverse many of President Tayyip Erdogan's policies if elected in a 14 May election, including a return to a parliamentary democracy and economic orthodoxy, and a major shift in foreign policy.

Last month Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance, unveiled the opposition's programme for its first 100 days in power.

Pledges ranged from a return to daylight saving time, tax and insurance reductions, and a merit-based recruitment system for all public servant employment.

Here are details of the plan: