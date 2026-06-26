Hormuz evacuation suspended after attack in Gulf of Oman: UN

The evacuation of around 11,000 mariners stranded by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was suspended Thursday after an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said.

The UN's maritime agency said earlier this week it would begin evacuating 600 ships and their crews that were trapped by the US-Iran war, after Washington and Tehran agreed a preliminary deal to end the conflict.

But a cargo ship was damaged by an unknown projectile off the Omani coast in the strategic strait on Thursday, prompting the IMO to halt the operation.