Iran's Raisi backs Palestinian self-defence, warns Israel

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that Iran supports the Palestinians' right to self-defence and warned Israel must be held accountable for endangering the region, a day after Hamas attacked Israel.

Palestinian militants from the Iran-backed Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, penetrated Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a massive rocket barrage.

Almost 1,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far, with Israel reporting more than 600 lives lost and Gaza's health ministry putting its toll at 370 dead.

"Iran supports the legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation," Raisi said, quoted by state television.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter."