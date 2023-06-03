3 Israeli soldiers, Egyptian security officer killed in border gunfire incident

Egyptian and Israeli officials are probing the circumstances of the incident in full cooperation, the Israeli military and two Egyptian security sources said.

"We will not leave any question unresolved," including the possibility that the shooting was related to the smuggling activity overnight, said Toledano.

The Israeli military said it was unclear how the Egyptian officer crossed the border fence and soldiers were searching the area to rule out additional assailants.

An Israeli military spokesperson said two soldiers had been shot while on duty in a relatively desolate area along the desert border with Egypt on Saturday morning. Their bodies were found later, after they failed to answer the radio, the spokesperson added.