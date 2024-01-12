US, UK air strikes pound Yemen after weeks of Red Sea attacks

Heavy US and British air strikes pounded targets in rebel-held Yemen early on Friday after weeks of disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iran-backed Huthi forces.

The strikes targeted an airbase, airports and a military camp, the Huthi rebels' Al-Masirah TV station said, with AFP correspondents and witnesses also reporting hearing bombardments.

"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines and warplanes," Huthi deputy foreign minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said, according to official rebel media.

"America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," he added.

Unverified images on social media, some of them purportedly of Al-Dailami airbase north of Sanaa, showed explosions lighting up the sky as loud bangs and the roar of planes sounded.

US president Joe Biden called the US and British strikes a "defensive action" after the Red Sea attacks, and said he "will not hesitate" to order further military action if needed.

The strikes involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, several US media outlets said. US officials did not immediately confirm the reports when contacted by AFP.