Do signs point to an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal?

The United States has hinted that more Arab nations could take steps to improve ties with Israel, ahead of president Joe Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

All eyes are on the kingdom, where Biden is to land despite a previous vow to treat the kingdom as a ‘pariah’ over the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Yet despite the recent signs of a US-Saudi rapprochement, analysts say it is improbable Riyadh will agree to diplomatic ties with Israel -- not during Biden’s visit or while King Salman, 86, still reigns.