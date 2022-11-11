Israel's Netanyahu to receive mandate to form government

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an official mandate Sunday to form a government that could be the most right-wing in the country's history, sparking concern at home and abroad.

After a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years, polls on 1 November gave the veteran leader and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament, likely sealing Netanyahu's return to power.

Sixty-four lawmakers recommended that President Isaac Herzog appoint Netanyahu to form a government, a presidency statement said Friday, following several days of consultations.