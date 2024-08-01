Iran to hold funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Iran was set to hold funeral processions on Thursday for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh ahead of his burial in Doha after he was killed in a strike in Tehran blamed on Israel.

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead the prayers for Haniyeh, having earlier threatened a "harsh punishment" for his killing.

Haniyeh's death was announced on Wednesday by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who said he and his bodyguard were killed in a strike on their accommodation in the Iranian capital at 2:00 am (2230 GMT).

It came just hours after Israel targeted and killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, sending fears of a wider regional war soaring.

Israel declined to comment on the Tehran strike.