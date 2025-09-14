Netanayhu says killing Hamas leaders is route to ending Gaza war

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said eliminating Hamas leaders would end the war in Gaza, as top US diplomat Marco Rubio said hours ahead of his visit to Israel that its strike against Hamas in Qatar would not derail their alliance.

"The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza. They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war," Netanyahu said on X.

"Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war."