Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city

Israeli military operations killed 50 people in Gaza on Friday, the territory's civil defence agency said, as the army stepped up its attacks on Gaza City.

Israel has said it intends to capture the territory's largest urban centre, which it describes as one of the last strongholds of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose October 2023 attack sparked the Gaza war.

The United Nations and members of the international community have warned against the assault for fear it will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza City, where the UN has declared a famine.

Britain, France and Germany called in a joint statement for an "immediate" halt to the offensive, saying it was causing civilian casualties and destroying key infrastructure.