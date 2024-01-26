Hamas says would abide by Gaza ceasefire if ruled by top UN court

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Thursday it would abide by a ceasefire in its war with Israel in Gaza if the UN's top court ordered one and Israel did the same.

The International Court of Justice is due to hand down its landmark ruling on Friday in the case brought by South Africa against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza.

"In case The Hague-based ICJ issues a ruling to cease-fire, the Hamas movement will abide by it as long as the enemy does the same," Hamas said in a statement.