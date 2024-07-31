Hezbollah commander killed in south Beirut strike: Israel

Shukr is “in charge of commanding the military operations in southern Lebanon”, the source added, saying he had succeeded top Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was killed in a 2008 Damascus car bombing the group blamed on Israel.

Shukr has a $5 million price on his head from the US Treasury, which describes him as a “senior adviser” to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who played “a central role” in the deadly 1983 bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.

The Hezbollah source said two people were killed in Tuesday’s strike. Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said a “number” of people were injured.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that three people, including two children, had been killed in the strike, which also left 74 injured, updating an earlier toll.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw an eight-storey building that had partially collapsed in the strike, while ambulances struggled through crowds and rescue workers combed through the rubble of the building for survivors.

Minutes after the explosions rocked Beirut, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant posted on social media site X that “Hezbollah crossed the red line”.