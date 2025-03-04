Arab leaders meet to hash out Gaza plan as Hamas urges against displacement

Arab leaders gathered in Cairo Tuesday to discuss an alternative to US President Donald Trump's widely condemned plan to assume control of war-battered Gaza, with Hamas urging them to "thwart" efforts to displace Palestinians from their land.

The Arab League summit on reconstruction follows renewed backing of Trump's plan from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labelled it "visionary and innovative".

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, whose retaliatory offensive left the territory largely in ruins and created a humanitarian crisis that only recently began to abate with the start of a fragile ceasefire in January.

"We look forward to an effective Arab role that ends the humanitarian tragedy... and thwarts the (Israeli) occupation's plans to displace" Palestinians, the militant group said in a statement.

Trump triggered global outrage when he first floated his idea for the United States to "take over" the Gaza Strip and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East", while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.