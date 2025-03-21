Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel's military on Thursday expanded ground operations across Gaza, after it reported missiles intercepted from Yemen and Hamas militants said they fired rockets towards Tel Aviv.

The rocket fire from Hamas was its first military response to the growing civilian death toll from Israel's resumption of aerial bombardment and ground operations in Gaza this week.

The offensive has drawn widespread condemnation and shattered a relative calm in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory where a ceasefire began on 19 January. Talks on extending the truce reached an impasse, and Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday.

Early Friday, the head of Shin Bet -- Israel's domestic intelligence agency -- was sacked, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he no longer trusts him, and fallout from a report on the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the conflict.

Netanyahu on Sunday cited an "ongoing lack of trust" as the reason for moving to dismiss Ronen Bar, who joined the agency in 1993.