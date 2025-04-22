Gaza rescuers say seven killed in Israeli air strikes

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Tuesday that seven people were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across the Hamas-run territory.

“The occupation launched violent air strikes on Gaza City and the towns of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Yunis, killing seven civilians,” civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Four people were killed in the Al-Rimal area near Gaza City, two in Al-Sabra west of Gaza City and one in Khan Yunis.

“The occupation also destroyed more than 10 homes east of Gaza City and in Rafah,” he added.