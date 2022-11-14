Six dead, dozens wounded in Istanbul explosion

An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a terror attack.

Police cordoned off the area, where crowds were dense on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters were flying over the city centre as sirens were sounding.

"I was 50-55 metres (yards) away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground," witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told the news agency.

"People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke. The noise was so strong, almost deafening," he said.

Parents swept their children up into their arms as they fled the area.