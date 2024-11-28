Tens of thousands in Lebanon head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold

Tens of thousands of Lebanese displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah headed back to their devastated towns and villages Wednesday as a ceasefire took hold.

Under the terms of the deal that brought the war to a halt, the Lebanese military started reinforcing its presence in the country’s south, where Hezbollah has long held sway.

The war escalated after nearly a year of cross-border fire launched by the militant group in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, whose attack on Israel in October last year sparked the war in Gaza.

It killed thousands of people in Lebanon and triggered mass displacements on both sides of the border.