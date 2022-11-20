Turkey launches air raids against Kurdish groups in Syria, Iraq

Turkey announced early Sunday it had carried out air strikes against Kurdish militant bases across northern Syria and Iraq which it said were being used to launch "terrorist" attacks on Turkey.

The Turkish defence ministry said the raids targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers an extension of the PKK.

"In line with our self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Pence Kilic air operation was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria which are used as bases for attacks on our country by terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

The attacks come just days after Ankara blamed the PKK for a deadly bombing in central Istanbul last week which killed six people and wounded 81.