Palestinians hope Blinken visit can deliver Gaza truce before Rafah assault

Israel threatened a new ground assault on Rafah, a small city on the southern border with Egypt where over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visiting troops on Monday, said Israeli forces had killed or wounded more than half of Hamas’ fighting forces and would carry on until “total victory”.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed Netanyahu as “playing the game of making delusional victories” in the face of continued resistance.

The ceasefire proposal, as described by sources close to the talks, envisions a truce of at least 40 days when militants would free civilians among remaining hostages they are holding, followed by later phases to hand over soldiers and bodies.

The only truce so far lasted a week in November.

“We want the war to end and we want to go back home, this is all that we want at this stage,” said Yamen Hamad, 35, a father of four reached by messaging app at a UN school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. The area is one of the few where Israeli tanks have yet to advance, and is jammed with tens of thousands of displaced families.

“All we do is listen to the news through small radios and view the internet looking for hope. We hope that Blinken will tell Netanyahu enough is enough, and we hope our factions decide in the best interest of our people.”