US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

The US military killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday, another blow to a group that was driven from its self-declared caliphate years ago but is still widely deemed a threat.

CENTCOM named him as Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri in a statement, saying he was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and Turkey and developed the group's leadership structure in Turkey.

Sources in Syria said he was killed in a drone strike in the rebel-held northwest, a region where other Islamic State leaders have hidden out, including former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died during a US raid in 2019.

No civilians were killed or injured in the strike, CENTCOM said, adding that Islamic State "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond".