Israeli strike on Beirut kills 5 as deadly rocket fire hits Israel

Israel staged a new bombing raid on central Beirut Monday, killing five people according to the health ministry, as firefighters said a rocket launched from Lebanon killed one woman in Israel.

The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said at least 20 people were killed there in an operation against the looting of aid trucks in the stricken territory.

Israel has staged multiple strikes against central Beirut in recent days, after weeks of air raids aimed at emptying the southern suburbs stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Israel escalated its bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds in September, vowing to secure its northern border with Lebanon so that Israelis displaced by cross-border fire can return home.