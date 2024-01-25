US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

“We are gravely concerned by reports today of strikes hitting a UNRWA facility -- with subsequent reports of fires in the building -- in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where more than 30,000 displaced Palestinians had reportedly been sheltering,” a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said in a statement.

She called the loss of innocent life a tragedy and deaths and injury of children during the three-month war “heartbreaking.”

While the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel to defend itself against “Hamas terrorists who hide among the civilian population,” Watson said, “Israel retains a responsibility to protect civilians, including, humanitarian personnel and sites.”