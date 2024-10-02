Israel vows response to Iran missile attack as fears of conflict escalation rise

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that arch foe Iran would pay for its missile attack against Israel on Tuesday, while Tehran said any retaliation would be met with "vast destruction", raising fears of a wider war.

As Washington expressed full backing for its longtime ally Israel, Iran's armed forces said direct intervention by Israel's supporters against Tehran would provoke a "strong attack" from Iran on their "bases and interests" in the region.

Oil prices shot up 5 per cent on fears of a wider war between the two arch enemies, and the U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting on the Middle East for Wednesday.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said at the outset of a political-security meeting, according to a statement.