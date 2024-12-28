Last major health facility in north Gaza out of service: WHO

An Israeli military operation Friday targeting Hamas militants near the Kamal Adwan Hospital has put the last major health facility in northern Gaza out of service, the World Health Organization said.

"Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement on X.

Israel's military claimed in a statement that the hospital had become "a key stronghold for terrorist organisations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives" since Israeli forces began broader operations in northern Gaza in October.

The WHO said 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain in the hospital.

The patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital, the UN health agency said, adding that it was "deeply concerned for their safety".

Since 6 October, Israel has intensified its land and air offensive in northern Gaza, stating its goal is to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping, and said Friday that it was acting on intelligence regarding "terrorist infrastructure and operatives" in the hospital's vicinity.