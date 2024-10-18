US sees new chance to end Gaza war with Sinwar killing

Laying out peace dividends

Blinken, who would be making his 11th trip to the Middle East since the war started, has sought to coax Netanyahu into a Gaza deal in part by dangling the prospect of normalization with Saudi Arabia, which would be a watershed moment in Israel’s acceptance by the Arab and Muslim worlds.

Before October 7, Netanyahu had cast his legacy as building ties with the Arab world, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalizing relations with Israel in 2020.

Dennis Ross, a veteran former US negotiator in the Middle East, expected Biden to highlight Saudi normalization as well as the public offer by the UAE to send troops to a post-war Gaza.

A deal would look to politically eliminate Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, by excluding the militant group from reconstruction and governance and by shutting down smuggling networks from Egypt into Gaza.

“The point would be, you’re creating an ability to declare success,” Ross said.

Ghaith al-Omari, a former Palestinian Authority advisor who like Ross is now at the Washington Institute, said the new leadership of Hamas would likely be based in Qatar and more prone to “cashing in” on a deal.

“But their ability to actually produce change on the ground is limited,” he said.

“Right now, there is no access to the kind of command and control that Sinwar used to exert on Hamas or on Hamas fighters.”