Desperate Gazans fight for food after airdrop deaths

Gazans waited again Tuesday in their hundreds for food to fall from the sky at beaches in the famine-stalked north, a day after nearly 20 died trying to get to parachutes carrying aid.

Twelve of them drowned trying to wade into the sea to get aid packages that went astray, according to the Hamas government and the Swiss-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

They were "young men and children", witnesses told AFP. "They didn't know how to swim. They went and did not return."

"Everyone is hungry, so there's chaos to get food," said Ahmed Al-Rifi, a mechanic from nearby Gaza City, much of which has been reduced to ruins by months of Israeli bombardment.