End to Israel-Hezbollah war ‘within our grasp’: US envoy

Hochstein’s mission marks a last-ditch attempt by the outgoing US administration to broker a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Berri told pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the situation was “good in principle” and some details of the ceasefire proposal still needed to be hashed out, including technical details.

He said Hochstein would settle those details before travelling on to Israel, and that Lebanon saw the United States as the guarantor of the Israeli stance.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said at a conference on Tuesday that “there are talks regarding an arrangement with Lebanon” but that Israel would agree only if all its demands were met, including pushing Hezbollah away from the border.

The diplomatic efforts coincide with an intensification of the war, with Israel stepping up strikes on Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs and striking three times in the capital itself in the last three days.

The conflict spiralled in September when Israel began an offensive, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes, sending troops into the south and killing many Hezbollah commanders including leader Hassan Nasrallah.