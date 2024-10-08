Iran warns Israel not to attack its infrastructure

Iran warned Israel on Tuesday against attacking any of its infrastructure amid fears of a possible Israeli assault on oil or nuclear sites following Iran’s missile barrage last week.

“Any attack against infrastructure in Iran will provoke an even stronger response,” state television quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying.

He spoke after Israel said it was preparing a response to Iran’s 1 October missile attack on its arch-enemy, its second on the country in six months.

On Monday, an official statement quoted Araghchi as saying Iran did not seek war in the region.