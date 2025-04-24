Abbas urges Hamas to free Gaza hostages as Israeli strikes kill 25

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday urged Hamas to free all hostages, saying keeping them provided Israel with “excuses” to attack Gaza, as rescuers recovered charred bodies from an Israeli strike.

Israeli attacks killed at least 25 people across the besieged territory, while Germany, France and Britain urged Israel to end its aid blockade.

Israel’s Gaza military campaign resumed on 18 March, ending the ceasefire that had largely paused hostilities and saw the release of 33 hostages in exchange for around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners.

Talks on a new ceasefire have so far failed been fruitless, and a Hamas delegation is in Cairo for renewed negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

“Hamas has given the criminal occupation excuses to commit its crimes in the Gaza Strip, the most prominent being the holding of hostages,” Abbas said in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.