Saudi pact puts Pakistan's nuclear umbrella into Middle East security picture

But Riyadh is hinting that it will have a de facto nuclear shield under the agreement, while analysts say that Israel, widely understood to be the only nuclear state in the Middle East, will be watching closely.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that nuclear weapons were "not on the radar" of the pact. He said the agreement could be extended to cover other Gulf nations.

"We have no intention of using this pact for any aggression," said Asif. "But if the parties are threatened, then obviously this arrangement will become operative."

Riyadh may see the nuclear issue differently.

Gulf Arab states said Israel, which has never confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons, had shown itself to be a direct threat following its unprecedented strikes on Qatar last week. Saudi Arabia has also said that if rival Iran acquired nuclear weapons, it would follow.

Asked whether Pakistan would now be obliged to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella, a senior Saudi official told Reuters: "This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means."

Analysts said that the agreement also reflects shrinking confidence in the security provided by the United States to the region.