‘They do not understand the language, cannot get lawyers, and their bodies are never returned’

“Your Turn Has Come”: A lifetime of uncertainty and fear

Families of prisoners often have no idea when an execution will take place. Amnesty International says Saudi law contains no clear provision requiring advance notice to be given to prisoners or their families. At most, family members have said, prisoners may be able to call home and inform them as little as 24 hours before an execution.

In some cases, prison officials have informed prisoners the previous day, saying, “Your turn has come.” Many prisoners have told their families how fellow inmates were taken from their cells in the middle of the night, without any warning.

Other families learned of an execution through phone calls from fellow prisoners or through the media, after Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced it through the state news agency. In the case of one Pakistani prisoner, his family learned of the execution several days later through phone calls from others who were awaiting execution.

In some cases, prison officials themselves asked prisoners to convey the news. Because of the distance and infrequent phone contact, such families can spend years living with uncertainty.

For families whose loved ones have spent years awaiting execution, the lack of transparency about the progress of their cases, irregular communication and the constant fear of execution combine to create a state of “lifelong anxiety and despair”.

The financial burden adds to their suffering: following an arrest, the family loses its primary breadwinner. They must also endure the pain of watching their loved one’s physical and mental condition deteriorate from afar.

Bodies never returned

For some families, the suffering is compounded by the withholding of their loved ones’ bodies. Saudi law does not guarantee that remains will be handed over to families.

Three of the 25 individuals documented by Amnesty International were executed between January and June 2025. In all three cases, Saudi Arabia did not return the bodies to their families or disclose where they had been buried. As a result, the families were deprived even of the fundamental right to mourn in accordance with their cultural and religious traditions, the organisation said.

For the family of Hussein Abu al-Khair, a Jordanian prisoner, the ordeal was even more complicated. When executions for drug-related offences were suspended, he received conflicting information about the status of his case. In March 2023, he was executed without any advance notice.

Upon hearing the news, his family in the capital, Amman, initially sat in silence before beginning to “scream like mad”, his sister said. She recalled, “We were devastated, especially because there was no body of our brother in front of us to mourn. There was no opportunity to hold a final farewell either.”

Concerns among Bangladeshi families

The situation surrounding judicial proceedings and the death penalty for expatriates in Saudi Arabia has a profound and direct impact on Bangladeshi families as well.

Bangladeshis make up the largest group of foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, numbering at least 2.5 million. They are followed by Indians, Pakistanis, Yemenis and Egyptians.

According to ESOHR, Bangladeshi nationals were among the 108 people executed in the first six months of 2026. More recently, two Bangladeshis convicted of “immoral acts” at a mosque in the holy city of Mecca were executed; they are not included in the figures for those six months. The number of Bangladeshis executed during that period is not known.

As noted earlier, Amnesty International documented 25 cases to examine in detail the discrimination and legal challenges faced by expatriates sentenced to death in Saudi courts and under the country’s judicial system. The cases involved prisoners from Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Pakistan and Somalia.

Bangladesh was also absent from the list of nationalities mentioned by the organisation among those whose citizens had been executed for drug-related offences. This does not mean Bangladeshis are excluded from the figures, as their names appear on ESOHR’s list. Rather, the problem is a lack of information.

ESOHR has reported that it was unable to obtain or document any information before the executions in 91 of the 108 cases, or 84.2 per cent. Amnesty International also lacks official statistics on arrests, charges or sentences. As a result, there are no answers about the number of Bangladeshi prisoners, the nature of the charges against them, their access to lawyers and interpreters, or the consular assistance they receive.

Conclusion

In December 2024, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination identified racial and ethnic discrimination in Saudi Arabia’s criminal justice system. The committee expressed concern that Shia minorities, migrant workers and domestic workers, including women, were being subjected to arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment.

The committee called on Saudi Arabia to impose a moratorium on executions and move towards abolishing the death penalty. Amnesty International has also called for an independent and transparent investigation into whether discrimination or bias occurs in the country’s judicial proceedings and the imposition of the death penalty.

Not understanding the language, being unable to obtain a lawyer, receiving the final news too late and never getting the body back—these stages are all links in the same chain.

According to Amnesty International, expatriates arrested or detained in Saudi Arabia face multiple complex and interconnected problems at the same time. They find themselves in an unfamiliar judicial system, cannot understand its language and culture, and have no one to provide legal assistance or interpretation. Taken together, these barriers make their struggle to prove their innocence or save their lives almost impossible.

At the far end of this chain is the Ethiopian mother mentioned at the beginning of this report, who heard her son speak of his “last breath”. After weeks passed without his body being returned, she eventually had to be admitted to a hospital’s psychiatric ward.