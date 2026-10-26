Death penalty in Saudi Arabia: What does the law say, and what happens in court?

What happens in court?

In every case documented by human rights organisations, defendants have alleged that they were subjected to torture or ill-treatment during interrogation to extract confessions, which were subsequently admitted in court as evidence against them.

According to these organisations, most death sentences and convictions in Saudi Arabia are based solely on coerced confessions. In the cases they examined or verified, allegations of torture were dismissed without any investigation.

The allegations made by Saud al-Faraj are even more disturbing. He was repeatedly tortured because he refused to sign a false confession. He was beaten so severely that he had to be hospitalised, subjected to sexual violence, and his wife was threatened with gang rape.

She was also forced to sign a statement against her husband under the threat of having their young child taken away. During his trial, he detailed the allegations of torture and submitted written complaints to the Specialised Criminal Court, the Public Prosecution, the Saudi Human Rights Commission and the crown prince himself. No investigation was initiated, and the court did not examine whether his confession was admissible.

Jalal al-Labbad was sentenced to death for participating in protests in Al-Qatif when he was a minor. He was allegedly tortured through electric shocks, suffocation and beatings, and held in prolonged solitary confinement to force him to sign false statements.

In several cases, including those of five young men sentenced to death for participating in protests during childhood, confessions extracted through torture were accepted as the sole evidence leading to conviction.

Detention in isolation, cut off from the outside world, makes it easier to extract such coerced confessions. After his arrest on 2 December 2019, Saud al-Faraj spent more than 20 months in solitary confinement, without any contact with anyone outside.